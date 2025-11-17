FY2025 Earnings Forecast for OLP Issued By B. Riley

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for One Liberty Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $446.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 127.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1,440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.