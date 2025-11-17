FY2025 Earnings Forecast for PolyPid Issued By Roth Capital

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for PolyPid in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.81). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PolyPid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

PolyPid Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.53. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 253,727 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 56.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

