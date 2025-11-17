FY2025 EPS Estimate for ECN Capital Raised by Analyst

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

ECN opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$850.07 million, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

