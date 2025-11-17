FY2025 EPS Estimate for Endeavour Silver Reduced by Analyst

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Friday, September 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

TSE EDR opened at C$10.83 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.

In related news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,940. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

