FY2025 EPS Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.7%

HBM opened at C$22.12 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.32. The company has a market cap of C$8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.