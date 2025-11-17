FY2025 EPS Estimate for Sky Harbour Group Lifted by Analyst

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sky Harbour Group in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst T. D’agostino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sky Harbour Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKYH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sky Harbour Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $723.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Sky Harbour Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the third quarter worth $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.