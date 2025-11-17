FY2025 EPS Estimate for SKYX Platforms Increased by Analyst

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for SKYX Platforms in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised SKYX Platforms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised SKYX Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised SKYX Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SKYX Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 17.0%

NASDAQ SKYX opened at $1.79 on Monday. SKYX Platforms has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -3,843.18.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a negative return on equity of 3,407.81%. The company had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SKYX Platforms by 31.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 33.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.