FY2025 EPS Estimate for Xeris Biopharma Increased by Analyst

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XERS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 90.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 79.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $123,335.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,336,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,892,638.20. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,240. This trade represents a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 74,399 shares of company stock worth $577,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

