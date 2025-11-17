FY2025 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Cut by Stifel Canada

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,021,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 64.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 79,314 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 397,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

