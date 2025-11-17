FY2025 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Lowered by Analyst

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.8%
TSE NXE opened at C$11.43 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.16.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.