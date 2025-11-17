FY2025 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Lowered by Analyst

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.27.

TSE NXE opened at C$11.43 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.16.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

