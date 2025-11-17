FY2025 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Lowered by Desjardins

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).
NexGen Energy Price Performance
NXE opened at $8.14 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 287,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
