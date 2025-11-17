FY2025 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Lowered by Desjardins

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NXE opened at $8.14 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 287,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

