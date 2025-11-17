FY2025 EPS Estimates for Oklo Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oklo in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oklo’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OKLO. B. Riley upped their price target on Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Oklo Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of OKLO opened at $97.95 on Monday. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -181.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Oklo by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

