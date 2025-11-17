FY2025 EPS Estimates for PepGen Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.76). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEPG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PepGen from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded PepGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PepGen from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEPG

PepGen Price Performance

PepGen stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. PepGen has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepGen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rangeley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepGen by 133.3% in the second quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepGen

In related news, major shareholder Science Enterprises Plc Oxford purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,955,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,241.60. This represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.