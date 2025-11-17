FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris Cut by HC Wainwright

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.34) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Pharvaris Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -2.78. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pharvaris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.