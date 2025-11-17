FY2025 EPS Estimates for Prime Medicine Raised by Analyst

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prime Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

PRME has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of PRME opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $453.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 300.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 92.1% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

