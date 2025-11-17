FY2025 EPS Estimates for PVLA Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.87). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palvella Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

PVLA stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $925.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $21,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 202.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 330,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,440,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

