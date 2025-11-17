FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sanara MedTech Decreased by Analyst

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanara MedTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sanara MedTech from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 351.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 63,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.