FY2025 EPS Estimates for Savara Increased by Lifesci Capital

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savara in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $874.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Savara by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

