FY2025 EPS Estimates for SoundThinking Cut by William Blair

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for SoundThinking in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $7.01 on Monday. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,928.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $218,566 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SoundThinking by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

