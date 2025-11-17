FY2025 EPS Estimates for SoundThinking Decreased by Analyst

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSTI. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SoundThinking Trading Down 3.2%

SSTI opened at $7.01 on Monday. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $89.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $190,699.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,945,928.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $218,566. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 160.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

