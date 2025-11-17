FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $14.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.04. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The business had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $106.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. Teleflex has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $195.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.50%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 242.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Teleflex by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.