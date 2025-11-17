FY2025 EPS Estimates for Textron Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Textron in a report issued on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.09. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 144.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $89,403,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $66,446,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 734,478 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $56,255,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

