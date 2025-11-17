FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:BDT Decreased by Stifel Canada

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.88.

BDT stock opened at C$25.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

