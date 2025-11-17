FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:BYD Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$265.60.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

TSE:BYD opened at C$217.11 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$214.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 114.83%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.