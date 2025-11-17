FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:CNR Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.62. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$152.53.

CNR opened at C$134.81 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$126.11 and a 12 month high of C$157.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.26.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

