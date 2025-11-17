FY2025 EPS Forecast for Palisade Bio Increased by Analyst

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palisade Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Palisade Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($12.43) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Palisade Bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06).

PALI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palisade Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of PALI opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palisade Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,397 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.29% of Palisade Bio worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

