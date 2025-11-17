FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Riskified Issued By DA Davidson

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riskified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $722.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 61.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Riskified by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Riskified by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
