FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Riskified Issued By DA Davidson

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riskified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $722.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 61.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Riskified by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Riskified by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

