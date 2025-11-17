FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:MFC Issued By Desjardins

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2027 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.35 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.56.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$48.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.49. The firm has a market cap of C$81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$36.93 and a twelve month high of C$49.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

