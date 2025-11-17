FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:DCM Increased by Analyst

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for DATA Communications Management in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DCM opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.60. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.21.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

