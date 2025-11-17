FY2026 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online Boosted by Analyst

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Stories

