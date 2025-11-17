FY2026 EPS Forecast for Replimune Group Decreased by Analyst

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REPL. Leerink Partners raised shares of Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Replimune Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of REPL stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $705.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after buying an additional 237,185 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,448 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,292 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13,597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

