GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $304.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.87.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

