Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 80,082 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Bunge Global worth $282,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 74,836 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 542.9% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. CICC Research raised their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NYSE BG opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

