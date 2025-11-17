Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.55% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $288,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,294,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $125,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $389.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.89 and a 52 week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.44.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

