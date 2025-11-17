Geode Capital Management LLC Has $282.87 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.66% of AptarGroup worth $282,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:ATR opened at $118.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

