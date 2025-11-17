Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,361 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of US Foods worth $307,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

USFD opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

