Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 28,314 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,314 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Pool worth $289,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $242.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $241.90 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.