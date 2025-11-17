Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $220.5410 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1%

GBDC opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $774,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 107.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 789,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 408,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.