Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE:GRDN opened at $29.03 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 2.90%.The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 418.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,046,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 845,048 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,351,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 237,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 227.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the period.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

