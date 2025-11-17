Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRDN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

GRDN stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.96. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 2.90%. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guardian Pharmacy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

