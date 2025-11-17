Harrow FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.16 and a beta of 0.19. Harrow has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Harrow in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

