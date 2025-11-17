Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBIO. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HBIO

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 13.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Shares of HBIO opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 23.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.