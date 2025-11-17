Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBIO

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 13.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.6% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,508,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 23.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.