HC Wainwright Has Bullish Forecast for WPRT FY2025 Earnings

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPRT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.29. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

