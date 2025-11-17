HC Wainwright Has Strong Forecast for PepGen FY2025 Earnings

PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepGen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEPG
PepGen Price Performance
Shares of PEPG opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.95. PepGen has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PepGen in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in PepGen by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Science Enterprises Plc Oxford bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,955,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,241.60. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepGen
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.