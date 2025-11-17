HC Wainwright Has Strong Forecast for PepGen FY2025 Earnings

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepGen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEPG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepGen from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised PepGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PepGen from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of PEPG opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.95. PepGen has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PepGen in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in PepGen by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Science Enterprises Plc Oxford bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,955,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,241.60. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

