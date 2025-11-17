HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Largo Earnings

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Largo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of C$46.32 million during the quarter.

Largo Trading Down 1.5%

Largo Company Profile

Shares of LGO stock opened at C$1.34 on Monday. Largo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market cap of C$111.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.