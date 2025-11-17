HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for OBIO Earnings

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,665.05% and a negative return on equity of 320.09%.

OBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchestra BioMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 5.7%

OBIO stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBIO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 67.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.