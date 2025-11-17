HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for VYGR Earnings

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.77). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 404.85%.The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VYGR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Nathan D. Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,926.52. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,116,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 58,415 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

