HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Surf Air Mobility

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Surf Air Mobility in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.23). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surf Air Mobility’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Surf Air Mobility from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE SRFM opened at $2.62 on Monday. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter. Surf Air Mobility has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRFM. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 81,240.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 952,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 951,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 318,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.