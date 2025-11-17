Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) recently:

11/11/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Hims & Hers Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – Hims & Hers Health was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Hims & Hers Health is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $112,151.61. Following the transaction, the insider owned 155,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,555.68. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at $16,976,321.75. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 584,209 shares of company stock worth $31,837,916 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.